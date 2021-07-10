15,700 Shares in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LINC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

