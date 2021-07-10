$161.42 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $161.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.92 million to $166.42 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $806.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.93 million to $860.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $970.20 million, with estimates ranging from $895.31 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 63,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $553.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

