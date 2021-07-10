1,954 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $198.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

