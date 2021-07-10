19,886 Shares in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFSL stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.