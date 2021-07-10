$2.18 EPS Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.28. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 257.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 255,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,421. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

