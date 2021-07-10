$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $11.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.40. 266,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,956. Waters has a 12-month low of $185.09 and a 12-month high of $369.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.29.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

