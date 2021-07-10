$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.49. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,560. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

