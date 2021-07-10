$205.11 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $205.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $828.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $884.05 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $7,621,769 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 299,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,343. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

