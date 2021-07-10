210,710 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 210,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 37,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

