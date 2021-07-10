221,361 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 221,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Boulder Growth & Income Fund comprises approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 51,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,530. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

