$227.95 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce sales of $227.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.80 million and the lowest is $219.30 million. Bally’s reported sales of $28.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 688.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $958.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,760,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $34,315,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $17,816,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

