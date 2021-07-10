$279.10 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report sales of $279.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.81 million and the highest is $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $31.32 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $491.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.