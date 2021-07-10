2,906 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. 2,073,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,024. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.