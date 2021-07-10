$3.07 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce $3.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the lowest is $2.86. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,789. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.