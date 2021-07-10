3,014 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

