$333.60 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $333.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.60 million and the lowest is $324.20 million. Welbilt posted sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 700,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

