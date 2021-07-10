364,622 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,008,000. ModivCare accounts for about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.60% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODV. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.56. 32,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,766. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

