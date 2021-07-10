37,937 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

MHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,107. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

