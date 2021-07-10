3,979 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by S&T Bank

S&T Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89.

