$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

