4,133 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83,242 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,712,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 288,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 263,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,883. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

