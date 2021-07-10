42,500 Shares in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 2,825,660 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,088,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,482,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 682,687 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 622,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,324. The company has a market cap of $592.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.22. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.