43,500 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.03. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

