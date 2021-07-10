4,500 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 315,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,204. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

