4,564 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $58.31 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.