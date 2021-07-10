50,312 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAII. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth $563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAII remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,642. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

