5,406 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,967,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $11,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAY. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

