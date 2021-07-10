5,411 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $140.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

