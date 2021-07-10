5,845 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,845 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

