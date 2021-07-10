60,400 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OHPAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.