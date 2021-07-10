626,215 Shares in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 626,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 3.35. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 60.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

