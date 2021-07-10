$63.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $63.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.89 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $280.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. 275,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,840.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.