$65.82 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce sales of $65.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORBC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ORBCOMM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ORBCOMM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 746,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

