69,402 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $3,144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,067,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

