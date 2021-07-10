695 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.80. 629,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.02. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

