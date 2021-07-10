7,452 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $138,000. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

