908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Up 3.1%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 4,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a market cap of $962.05 million and a P/E ratio of -28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,196 in the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

