9,926 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

