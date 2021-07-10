AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

