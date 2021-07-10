ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

ABB stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of ABB by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 590,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

