ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 29 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 28.92.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

