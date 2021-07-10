Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Equities analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

