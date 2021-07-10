Acuta Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $300,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLSD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,504. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

