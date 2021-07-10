Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the quarter. Curis makes up about 3.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

CRIS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 1,081,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,690. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.