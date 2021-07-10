adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $358.08

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.08 and traded as high as $380.40. adidas shares last traded at $373.91, with a volume of 80 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.20.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.