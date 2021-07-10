adToken (ADT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. adToken has a market cap of $428,571.49 and $71.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adToken has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.22 or 0.00881667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005301 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

