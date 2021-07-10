Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up 1.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $69,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.47. The company had a trading volume of 653,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

