Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,850,812 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $432,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,278,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,785,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

