AerCap (NYSE:AER) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after acquiring an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in AerCap by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after acquiring an additional 386,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 2.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

