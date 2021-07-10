Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 642,369 shares.The stock last traded at $47.66 and had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

